Nokia 3310-The icon is back: Here are the top highlights of the feature phone

Nokia themselves calling Nokia 3310 as the mother of all phones.The much-awaited Nokia 3310 has finally made a comeback at Mobile World CCongress 2017 in Barcelona on Yesterday.

The iconic Nokia 3310 feature phone which is priced at Rs 3,500 has been revised and re-launched with a lot of upgrades.

Here are the top highlights of new Nokia 3310:

What is the Design?

According to Nokia, the Nokia 3310 Upgraded is ‘reborn with a modern twist on design.’ The feature phone sports rounded corners and a curved screen display that makes it easier for users to read even in sunlight. Moreover, the new device packs new push buttons along with a new User Interface that sports a small similarity with its previous version.

2MP Camera

The Nokia 3310’s camera update is among the biggest updates made to the iconic handset since 2000.

The updated version of Nokia 3310 comes with a 2MP rear camera along with LED flash.

While the pictures were taken with the device’s camera will certainly not be exceptional. The camera only useful for simple snaps.

Battery of Nokia 3310

The new Nokia 3310 houses a 1,200mAh removable battery and can deliver a talk-time of up to 22.1 hours and a standby time of up to 31 days.

The Maximum MP3 playback time is Up to 51 hours and Maximum FM radio playback time is Up to 39 hours.

The much awaited Nokia 3310 device is known for its magnificent battery life. Therefore, it didn’t come across as a much eye-opener when this feature was announced.

Headphone Jack and FM Radio

The original Nokia 3310 did not sport a headphone jack. But the upgraded version features a Headphone jack for your tunes.The latest feature phone packs a 3.5mm audio jack.

Moreover, the new arrival of Nokia even supports FM radio as well as an MP3 player.

Colourfull

The Nokia 3310 comes in a bunch of fresh and exciting colours including Warm Red and Yellow with a gloss finish and Dark Blue and Grey with a matte finish. The smartphone dons an all-new avatar.

What’s best is, the colours run through the phone material and hence it looks better for longer.

Nostalgic Snake Game

Do you still remember your high scores in Snake Games? Now it is time to beat it.

One of the many features that the iconic Nokia 3310 is known for is its fun filling games like the chief of all and Snake II.

HMD Global, the exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones and tablets, at the launch event said that the nostalgic Snake game will indeed be accompanied by the new feature device but along with a few updates.

Meanwhile, the fun game is also going to available in a new version of Facebook’s Messenger app soon.

Micro USB Port

Gone are the days when one would have to optimise pin chargers. The new Nokia 3310, unlike the 2000 version of the same device, comes with a new Micro USB (USB 2.0) charging port.

Storage and Card Slot

The all new Nokia 3310 have a 16 MB internal storage capacity and it is a MicroSD card slot with support up to 32 GB.

Other features that the device packs are a Nokia Series 30+ OS; 16MP storage, a 2.4-inch QVGA display and more.