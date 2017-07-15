Nokia 6 enthusiasts can register on Amazon India for the sale of device that will begin on August 23.

New Delhi,July15:Smartphone enthusiasts waiting for Nokia 6, a premium smartphone in the current line-up of the Nokia devices, can now register on Amazon India for the sale of device that will begin on August 23.

The Nokia 6 was launched in India on June 14 along with the much-awaited Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 smartphones. Finnish telecom firm HMD Global, which manufactures and markets Nokia handsets, priced the trio of smartphones very competitively and pushed the sales of Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 through offline retail channels. Nokia 6 is the only smartphone that will go on sale online through Amazon.

The Nokia 6 features a 5.5-inch full-HD screen of 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone is crafted from a single block of 6,000 series aluminium. The device comes in four colours options — matte black, silver, tempered blue and copper. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor that features Adreno 505 graphics processor.