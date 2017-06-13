Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 smartphones will be launched in India by HMD Global

Denmark, June13:Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 smartphones will be launched in India today by HMD Global, the Finnish startup, which is manufacturing and selling Nokia-branded smartphones now. HMD is hosting an event in Delhi today for the media, and the invite has indicated the new smartphones will be introduced.

Nokia 3 is expected to be priced at Rs 9,499, while Nokia 5 could be launched at Rs 12,899 in India. Nokia 6, which is the most premium smartphone of the lot, is expected to be available at Rs 14,999.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user who goes by handle @IshanAgarwal24 has claimed to have found ‘Nokia 6 Amazon Page’ before launch. He put out screenshots from Amazon’s site containing pricing, availability details as well as full specifications of the upcoming Nokia 6 smartphone.

According to the screenshot, Nokia 6 will be priced at Rs 14,999 in India, and registrations for flash sale start July 14. The smartphone will be exclusive to Amazon India.

In terms of specifications, Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 might seem underpowered compared to some of the competition in the market, though the Euro pricing is on the higher side. Nokia 6 is priced at €229, which on conversion is Rs 16,000 plus. Nokia 5 costs €189, which puts it in the Rs 13,000 price band. The most budget smartphone, which also sports the most basic specifications, is the Nokia 3 that has a price tag of €139, which is nearly Rs 9000 plus on conversion. We’ll have to wait and see what sort of pricing strategy is adopted by HMD Global.

The Nokia 3310 has so far been made available in mostly offline stores, and HMD Global didn’t go for any exclusive online partnership with this phone. If HMD Global adopts the same offline only strategy for its smartphones, we could see a slightly higher price when the phones reach stores, given the kind of hype and interest there is around Nokia smartphones. We’ll now discuss the specifications of the three Nokia smartphones.

Nokia 6 specifications and features

Coming to the specifications, Nokia 6 has a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display and a metal unibody design. The display has a Sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass on top, and the pixel density is 403 ppi, the display also has a sunlight readability feature. Dimensions of the Nokia 6 are 154 x 75.8 x 7.85 mm.

Nokia runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage (expandable to 128GB). There’s also a limited edition Arte Black colour phone that comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, but again we’ll have to wait and see if that launches in India. The storage is expandable on the phone.

Nokia 6 has a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display and a metal unibody design.

On the camera front, the Nokia 6 has a 16MP one with PDAF, 1.0um pixel size, f/2 aperture and dual tone flash. The front camera is 8MP with autofocus, 1.12um pixel size, and f/2 aperture along with 84 degrees field of view. It has a 3000 mAh battery with micro-USB charging port.

Sensors on the Nokia 6 are Accelerometer (G-sensor), ambient light sensor, e-compass, Hall sensor, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, NFC (sharing). The phone sports WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1 and supports USB on-the-go as well. Nokia 6 also features a fingerprint scanner on the front. On the audio front, it comes with Dolby Atmos support and dual speakers. Nokia 6 also comes with 4G LTE support, and it includes support for bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40 for LTE, which covers three of the major bands in India, except Band 41.

Nokia 5 smartphone comes with a smaller 5.2-inch display.

Nokia 5 specifications and features

Nokia 5 is a smaller version, with a similar all metal design like its bigger counterpart. It has 5.2-inch HD IPS display with 2.5 Corning Gorilla Glass on top. HMD Global is claiming 500 nits brightness on the Nokia 5 smartphone’s display, which is also laminated and features “Sunlight visibility improvement,” and polarizer as well. Dimensions of the Nokia 5 are 149.7 x 72.5 x 8.05 mm.

Nokia 5 runs the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The storage is expandable upto 128GB on this phone. Nokia 5 has a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, 1.12um pixel size, f/2 aperture and dual tone flash. The front facing camera is 8MP with auto-focus, 1.12um pixel size, f/2 aperture and 84 degrees field of view.

Nokia 5 has a 13MP rear camera.

Battery on board is the same as the Nokia 6 at 3000 mAh, and this one also relies on micro-USB port for charging. Sensors on the Nokia 5 are Accelerometer (G-sensor), ambient light sensor, e-compass, fingerprint sensor, Hall sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, NFC (sharing). So yes, the Nokia 5 also comes with a fingerprint sensor embedded on the front.

This phone has a single speaker for audio, and there’s a headphone jack as well. Nokia 5 is also 4G LTE capable with support for the same bands as the Nokia 6.

Nokia 3 specifications and features

The budget Nokia 3 comes with a plastic body. It sports a 5-inch HD display, (1280 x 720 pixels) and has 2.5 sculpted Gorilla Glass on top, and a brightness of 450 nits. This is a laminated display. On the processor front, Nokia 3 runs the MediaTek MTK 6737 quad-core processor clocked at 1.3Ghz. This phone comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, which is expandable via a microSD slot with 128GB limit. There’s an 8MP camera on the front and the back, and the rear camera has LED flash.

All three Nokia smartphones.

Nokia 3 sports a 2650 mAh battery with Micro USB (USB 2.0) for charging. It supports USB OTG, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE connectivity. Sensors on board the Nokia 3 are Accelerometer (G-sensor), ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, NFC for sharing.

Nokia’s new smartphones are all running stock Android 7, which could help the phones stand out from the competition. HMD Global is also promising an Android O update for the phones.