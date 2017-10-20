Nokia 7 smartphone Launched: gearing up with ‘Bothie’ Camera, with 6 RAM

The New beginning with Nokia 7, latest Nokia android phone reveals with mind-blowing features that pop up easily to use for the customer. the main highlight of the smartphone is 7000 series aluminum body and Corning Gorilla Glass on the back panel.

According to reports, the latest update of Nokia’s Android smartphone comes in a portfolio pack anan f/1.8 aperture lens and comes with ‘bothie’ camera mode.

Gearing up with Nokia 7 rear panel uses 3D glass thermoforming technology for casting and features with rounded corners.”Dual-Sight mode” which uses both front and rear cameras simultaneously.

Nokia headset also supports live video streaming to Facebook and YouTube from the built-in camera. With the Nokia 7, HMD Global claims users can go live on Facebook from within the camera app and use the “Dual-Sight mode.

Nokia 7 price and specifications

The Nokia Smartphone 7 has been launched first in China and will be going on sale starting Tuesday. both 4GB and 64 GB have different variant in price 4GB RAM priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,000) and 6GB RAM at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 26,500).

With an upgraded 4K video Technology with Nokia OZO audio technology that supports 360-degree recording.

Coming to specification Nokia 7 runs on stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat, with all frequent updates the company has guaranteed. it also has a feature of 5.2-inch IPS 2.5D display with screen resolution of 1080×1920 pixels and also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The smartphone features the new octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 clocked at 1.8GHz.

It comes in 4GB and 6GB RAM options. There’s 64GB storage and comes with expandable storage up to 128GB (via microSD card).

Camera features are also upgraded with a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture lens and dual-tone flash. At the front, there’s 5-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The handset comes with USB Type-C port and also supports NFC connectivity options. It comes with the usual assortment of connectivity features. At the back, the handset sports fingerprint scanner.

Battery backup gear up to 3000mAh non-removable battery.