Nokia 8 Android phone listed on Chinese website ahead of launch

According to the listing, which is a little difficult to authenticate, the new Nokia 8 is expected to come at a price tag of CNY 3,188 (Rs 31,000 approximately). The listing also has pictures that seems to show concept renders of a Nokia smartphone with near bezel-less display.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 8 is expected to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor along with 5.7-inch QHD super AMOLED display. In terms of optics, the new Nokia 8 is expected to come with a 24-megapixel rear camera with OIS alongside a 12-megapixel front camera.

The Nokia 8 will have two options in terms of storage — 64GB and 128GB. Both the variants are rumoured to come with expandable storage slots up tp 256GB. Additionally, the Nokia 8 will run on Android Nougat.

Other rumours suggest that the company is also expected to bring back Nokia phones that have some nostalgia attached to them which may include the Nokia 3310.