Nokia 8 Android phone listed on Chinese website ahead of launch
California, Feb 21:The new Nokia 8 that has shown its face along with specifications on a Chinese e-commerce website.After the success of Nokia D6, HMD Global now listed the new Nokia 8 for pre-registrations on JD.com, the same site that saw over 1 million registrations for the Nokia D6. However, the move is not surprising as HMD promoted Nokia looks to capitalise on the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona where it is expected to announce nearly five new handsets.

According to the listing, which is a little difficult to authenticate, the new Nokia 8 is expected to come at a price tag of CNY 3,188 (Rs 31,000 approximately). The listing also has pictures that seems to show concept renders of a Nokia smartphone with near bezel-less display.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 8 is expected to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor along with 5.7-inch QHD super AMOLED display. In terms of optics, the new Nokia 8 is expected to come with a 24-megapixel rear camera with OIS alongside a 12-megapixel front camera.

The Nokia 8 will have two options in terms of storage — 64GB and 128GB. Both the variants are rumoured to come with expandable storage slots up tp 256GB. Additionally, the Nokia 8 will run on Android Nougat.

Other rumours suggest that the company is also expected to bring back Nokia phones that have some nostalgia attached to them which may include the Nokia 3310.

