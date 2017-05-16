Nokia launches its 2017 version of the ‘legendary’ Nokia 3310 for INR3310
Nokia launcheS its 2017 version of the 'legendary' Nokia 3310 for INR3310
New Delhi, MaY16:Nokia has finally launched its 2017 version of the ‘legendary’ Nokia 3310 in India. The feature phone, as expected comes at a low price of Rs 3310 (best buy price). The device will be available across top mobile stores starting May 18 in Yellow, Grey, Blue and Red. HMD Global, the company licensed to manufacture Nokia branded smartphones, introduced the handset along with the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and the Nokia 3 during the MWC 2017 conference back in February-end.
The all-new Nokia 3310 runs Series 30+ operating system and features a 2.4-inch QVGA (240×320 pixels) display. The dual-SIM handset sports a 2MP camera along with 16MB inbuilt storage. The storage can however, be expanded using a microSD card up to 32GB.
8 features of the ‘new’ Nokia 3310
8 features of the ‘new’ Nokia 3310
Refreshed design that’s true to its roots
Available in dual-SIM variant
Bright 2.4-inch colour display
Music player with microSD card support
2MP camera with LED flash
The Nokia 3310 (2017) feature phone is said to come with a 1200mAh battery, which is rated to deliver up to 22 hours talk time and one-month standby time. On the connectivity front, the Nokia 3310 supports two micro SIM cards, Bluetooth v3.0, micro USB and a 3.5mm headphone connector. Weighing 79.6 grams, the feature phone measures only 115.6×51.0x12.8mm.
The original Nokia 3310 of the past came preloaded with ‘Snake,’ a simple but incredibly addictive game that remains popular even to this day. In fact, it’s one of the defining features of the phone. So it’s hardly a wonder that the revamped 3310 also comes preloaded with Snake. Even better, the new game has an upgraded, colourful design that’s promised to offer the same addictive game play as its predecessor did.
Nokia 6 Silver colour edition with 4GB RAM spotted online
“Talk all day on a single charge, send texts, take pictures and enjoy a pocket jukebox with a built-in FM Radio and MP3 player. Our reinvention of this classic design is sure to make you smile. It’s got everything you remember, but with a modern twist. So whether you’re after a feature phone that offers amazing battery life in a head turning design or a companion phone, the Nokia 3310 won’t let you down,” said Ajey Mehta, VP-India, HMD Global.
NOKIA 3310 NEW SPECIFICATIONS
|SUMMARY
|
|display
|2.4″ (6.1 cm)
|storage
|16 MB
|camera
|2 MP
|battery
|1200 mAh
|SPECIAL FEATURES
|
|browser
|Yes WAP
|games
|Yes
|phone book
|Yes Limited
|other facilities
|Calculator, Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar, Alarm
|fingerprint sensor
|No
|GENERAL
|
|quick charging
|No
|sim slots
|Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
|model
|3310 New
|launch date
|August 20, 2017 (Expected)
|brand
|Nokia
|network
|4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
|fingerprint sensor
|No
|MULTIMEDIA
|
|music
|Yes Music Formats: MP3
|loudspeaker
|Yes
|ring tone
|Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
|fm radio
|Yes
|audio jack
|3.5 mm
|DESIGN
|
|thickness
|12.8 mm
|width
|51 mm
|height
|115.6 mm
|colours
|Blue, Grey, Red, Yellow
|DISPLAY
|
|display type
|TFT
|screen to body ratio
|30.26 %
|pixel density
|167 ppi
|screen size
|2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
|display colour
|256
|screen resolution
|240 x 320 pixels
|STORAGE
|
|internal memory
|16 MB
|expandable memory
|Yes Up to 32 GB
|CAMERA
|
|camera features
|Digital Zoom
|image resolution
|1600 x 1200 Pixels
|autofocus
|No
|resolution
|2 MP Primary Camera
|optical image stabilisation
|No
|flash
|Yes LED Flash
|BATTERY
|
|user replaceable
|Yes
|standby time
|Up to 744 Hours(2G)
|talktime
|Up to 22.1 Hours(2G)
|type
|Li-ion
|capacity
|1200 mAh
|NETWORK CONNECTIVITY
|
|bluetooth
|Yes v3.0
|usb connectivity
|microUSB 2.0
|hdmi
|No
|nfc
|No
|network support
|2G
|sim 1
|2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS:Available
|sim 2
|2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz