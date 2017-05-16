Nokia launches its 2017 version of the ‘legendary’ Nokia 3310 for INR3310

New Delhi, MaY16:Nokia has finally launched its 2017 version of the ‘legendary’ Nokia 3310 in India. The feature phone, as expected comes at a low price of Rs 3310 (best buy price). The device will be available across top mobile stores starting May 18 in Yellow, Grey, Blue and Red. HMD Global, the company licensed to manufacture Nokia branded smartphones, introduced the handset along with the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and the Nokia 3 during the MWC 2017 conference back in February-end.

The all-new Nokia 3310 runs Series 30+ operating system and features a 2.4-inch QVGA (240×320 pixels) display. The dual-SIM handset sports a 2MP camera along with 16MB inbuilt storage. The storage can however, be expanded using a microSD card up to 32GB.

8 features of the 'new' Nokia 3310 1 9 8 features of the 'new' Nokia 3310 At this year's Mobile World Congress technology conference, Nokia made its proper return to the smartphone arena. In collaboration with HMD Global, the company launched a handful of Android-based smartphones. But what actually got the whole technology world talking was the launch of a 'reimagined' version of arguably the company's most iconic mobile handset ever – the legendary Nokia 3310. Even though it's still a basic feature phone, the refreshed Nokia 3310 comes with quite a few extra features and enhancements over its predecessor, which came out in 2000. Want to know more? Here are 8 exciting features of the 'new' Nokia 3310. ​ Refreshed design that's true to its roots Even though the redesigned Nokia 3310 has a brand new design, its overall shape and form factor is similar to the original pebble-shaped 3310 of the past. The new version is both lighter and slimmer as compared to its predecessor. It has rounded edges and soft push buttons for a better tactile experience. The phone is also available in four different funky colour variants – Red, Blue, Grey and Yellow. ​ Great battery life The original Nokia 3310 was renowned for its fantastic battery life and the new version claims to one up even that. The refreshed Nokia 3310 packs a 1,200mAh battery, which is claimed to offer 22 hours of talk time and one month of standby time. This means that it can easily go on for a few days on a single charge. ​ Available in dual-SIM variant Dual SIM users can relieve the nostalgia too, as the new Nokia 3310 also comes in a dual-SIM configuration, in addition to the standard single-SIM variant. However, both versions only support mini SIM cards. ​ Bright 2.4-inch colour display The original Nokia 3310 came with a monochrome graphic screen. However, the reimagined version boasts a much larger (as compared to the original) 2.4-inch QVGA display of 240×320 pixel resolution. The company claims that the polarized display is not reflective and offers great visibility under direct sunlight. ​ Music player with microSD card support The refreshed Nokia 3310 comes with a built-in MP3 player. And even though the internal storage is just 16MB, the memory expansion slot accepts microSD cards of up to 32GB in size. The mobile phone even has everyone's beloved 3.5mm audio jack that quite a few smartphone manufacturers are doing away with these days. Bluetooth support is there too, although it can only be used for file transfers. ​ 2MP camera with LED flash The original Nokia 3310 couldn't be used to take pictures because it didn't have a camera. The refreshed variant takes care of that problem, thanks to its 2MP rear camera with LED flash. It may be a low resolution module but for basic shots, it's more than enough. Micro USB charging port Old Nokia 3310 came with its proprietary pin charger port, but the new one has a more standard microUSB part. So you can use just about any microUSB charging cable to juice it up. The Nokia 3310 (2017) feature phone is said to come with a 1200mAh battery, which is rated to deliver up to 22 hours talk time and one-month standby time. On the connectivity front, the Nokia 3310 supports two micro SIM cards, Bluetooth v3.0, micro USB and a 3.5mm headphone connector. Weighing 79.6 grams, the feature phone measures only 115.6×51.0x12.8mm.

The original Nokia 3310 of the past came preloaded with 'Snake,' a simple but incredibly addictive game that remains popular even to this day. In fact, it's one of the defining features of the phone. So it's hardly a wonder that the revamped 3310 also comes preloaded with Snake. Even better, the new game has an upgraded, colourful design that's promised to offer the same addictive game play as its predecessor did.

“Talk all day on a single charge, send texts, take pictures and enjoy a pocket jukebox with a built-in FM Radio and MP3 player. Our reinvention of this classic design is sure to make you smile. It’s got everything you remember, but with a modern twist. So whether you’re after a feature phone that offers amazing battery life in a head turning design or a companion phone, the Nokia 3310 won’t let you down,” said Ajey Mehta, VP-India, HMD Global.