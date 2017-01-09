Nokia releases branded Android phone 6

Morrisville, Jan 9:The first Nokia-branded Android phone – yes, we like to pretend the half-baked Nokia X series never happened – has finally launched. The rather unimaginatively named Nokia 6 was introduced on Sunday by HMD Global, the new custodians of the Nokia brand.

Without any fanfare, HMD Global announced the launch of Nokia 6 via a release on its website, well ahead of the rumoured MWC debut. The Nokia 6 runs Android 7.0 Nougat and it sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display wrapped in 2.5D Gorilla Glass. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Nokia 6 is a dual SIM smartphone that is backed by a 3000mAh non-removable battery.

The unibody Nokia 6 is built using 6000 series aluminium and its home button has an embedded fingerprint scanner. It packs a f/2.0 16-megapixel rear camera with phase detection auto focus and dual-tone flash, as well as an 8-megapixel f/2.0 front camera for selfies. The smartphone also includes Dolby Atmos tech and ‘dual amplifiers’ for louder sound.

There’s no word yet on what software features, if any, the Nokia 6 will offer in an attempt to stand out from the rest of the Android crowd, though HMD Global had previously hinted its Nokia-branded Android phones will offer a near stock experience.

Unfortunately for Nokia fans in India, the Nokia 6 is a China-exclusive smartphone that will be available only via JD.com at 1699 CNY (roughly Rs. 16,750) in “in early 2017”.

The company says it has no plans to launch the Nokia 6 in other markets though it confirmed that the “Nokia 6 marks the first step for the Nokia brand into Android smartphones with more to come in H1 2017.”