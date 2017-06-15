Non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against Yoga guru Baba Ramdev by a Rohtak court for his controversial ‘beheading’ remark
Ramdev was responding to the comment made by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who said he will not chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.
After the news of Ramdev non-bailable warrant broke out, there is a buzz on social media too. #ArrestRamdev is trending on Twitter. Here’s how Twitterati are responding to the news:
At some moments baba’s both eyes get opened ..#ArrestRamdev pic.twitter.com/eCfWJul1OD
Non-bailable warrant has been issued against Baba Ramdev in ‘beheading remark’ case but do ur PM has guts to order police to #ArrestRamdev ? pic.twitter.com/oW2sxybiJm
If he’s ready to say “Bharat mata ki jai”, then they issue bail and release him (in case if police arrest him) LOL #greatindia #ArrestRamdev
Whats wrong baba said.@INCIndia people can say sena pramukh is gunda. But other cant say anything.
Owasi said police hta lo
He should be punished for such comments which against our constitution. #ArrestRamdev
