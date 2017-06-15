Rohtak, June15:A non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against Yoga guru Baba Ramdev by a Rohtak court for his controversial ‘beheading’ remark made in April 2016. The order follows Ramdev’s failure to appear before the court again on Wednesday.

Ramdev had made the remarks at a RSS-organised Sadbhawana Sammelan in Rohtak in April last year, which was ironically called to promote peace in the city that witnessed violence during the Jat quota stir. Ramdev on April 3, 2016, said, “Koi aadmi topi pehan kar ke khada ho jaata hai, bolta Bharat Mata Ki Jai nahi bolunga, chahe meri gardan kaat do. Arrey is desh mein kanoon hai, nahi toh teri ek ki kya, hum toh lakhon ki gardan kaat sakte hain (Some person wearing a cap stands up and says that he will not say Bharat Mata Ki Jai even if you decapitate him. Look, there is rule of law in this country, otherwise let alone one, we can behead lakhs.”

Ramdev was responding to the comment made by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who said he will not chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Ramdev was summoned under Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for his ‘beheading’remark.

The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Rohtak (ACJM) Harish Goyal had earlier issued a bailable warrant against Ramdev but his failure to appear in court moved the court to issue the non-bailable warrant on Wednesday.

“The order follows Ramdev’s failure to appear before the court yet again today. He also failed to appear despite summons and a bailable warrant,” counsel for the complainant in the case O P Chugh said. The next date of hearing in the case is scheduled for August 3.