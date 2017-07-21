Non-bailable charges against Kovalam MLA M Vincent, likely to be arrested

Thiruvananthapuram, July 21: The Kovalam MLA M Vincent is likely to be arrested and questioned on the complaint of attempting to harass a housewife, who attempted to commit suicide, according to police, as reported by News18. The police has already informed the Assembly Speaker Sriramakrishnan that the police has to question Vincent.

Kollam city police commissioner Ajitha Begum informed this matter to the speaker. Earlier it was informed that the decision on his arrest would be made after he was taken into custody and questioning thereafter.

The police had filed a case for rape attempt against Vincent on the basis of the complaint of the woman. The police is checking their phone and call details to probe the case. The police is also investigating whether the issue is a result of a political conspiracy.