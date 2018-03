New Delhi, Nov 04: A Delhi court has issued non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya for allegedly evading summons in a FERA violation matter.

Mallya has scant regard for the law of the land and has no intention to return to India, the court said while issuing the warrant.

Mallya’s claim that he wants to return to India but his passport has been revoked was malafide and abuse of process, the court added.