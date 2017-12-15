Nordic nations to be ‘series partners’ in Jaipur Literature Festival 2018

New Delhi,Dec.15: The Nordic Embassies in India- Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Iceland have come together as ‘Series Partner’ for the upcoming Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) 2018. Norway will also be the ‘Country Partner’ at Jaipur Bookmark, JLF’s publishers event held simultaneously with the literature festival.

The partnership has been titled as ‘Nordic Lights at Jaipur Literature Festival’, representing the region’s famous Northern lights, now coming to India using words of literature and poetry!

We are really pleased to announce our upcoming participation at the ‘world’s largest free literary festival’ being held at Jaipur from 25-29 January 2018. An impressive list of authors from the Nordic region is now confirmed, and it promises to bring the best of Nordic literature to this gathering.

The authors list includes Josefine Klougart (Denmark), Minna Lindgren (Finland), Gerður Kristný Guðjonsdottir (Iceland), Odd Harald Hauge (Norway) and Carin Gerhardsen and Zac O’Yeah (Sweden).

In addition, Norway will be the ‘Country Partner’ at JLF’s publishers event- the Jaipur Bookmark (JBM), which was launched five years ago with Norway as Country Partner. Norwegian Literature Abroad (Norla), Norway’s body for promoting Norway’s literature globally will also take part. (ANI)