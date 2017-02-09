Nordstrom-stores-having-'best-day'-business-after-Trump's-slamming-tweet-for-discontinuing-daughter-Ivanka's-fashion-line.

Washington D. C. , Feb. 9 : Nordstrom luxury department store saw one of the ‘best days’ for business as its stock prices rose after President Donald Trump’s tweet that slammed the store for discontinuing his daughter Ivanka’s fashion line.

“Today was also Nordstrom’s 9th best day on the market in the last 5 years following Trump’s anti-Nordstrom tweet,” tweeted Mike Rosenberg a Seattle Times reporter.

“Nordstrom stock closed up more than 4% for the day after Trump’s tweet. It was their 6th best day on the market in 12 months,” he followed.

However, Josh Barro, Senior Editor at Business Insider argued that it was a good day for store stocks in general.

“Note, today was an excellent day for department store stocks in general. Macy’s up 2.5%, Kohl’s up 4.3%, JCP up 5.1%,” tweeted Barro.

Nordstrom announced last week that it would no longer carry Ivanka Trump’s line of clothing and accessories. Nordstrom said that it decided to part ways with her products “based on the brand’s performance.”

The President went on Twitter to defend his daughter who is also a White House advisor.

“My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person, always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!” he tweeted.

The tweet lit a fire under the President’s critics who criticised his refusal to satisfy ethics experts by completely separating himself from his business dealings. While ethicists say he needed to sell off his companies in order to ensure he won’t financially benefit from his presidency, Trump has left control of the Trump Organization to his two sons, Eric and Donald Jr.

Larry Noble, the general counsel of the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan organization of election law experts, said Trump’s tweet was “totally out of line.”

“He should not be promoting his daughter’s line, he should not be attacking a company that has business dealings with his daughter, and it just shows the massive amount of problems we have with his business holdings and his family’s business holdings,” Noble said.

It was later determined that Trump had used his @ POTUS to retweet the Nordstrom slam. (ANI)