Normal life affected in Tamil Nadu after CM Jayalalithaa’s demise

Chennai, December 6: Normal life was affected on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu following the death of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa on Monday night.

While supplies of essential items such as milk was not obstructed, public transports were affected in the state.

No state transport corporation buses were seen plying on the roads here. The roads were deserted with people remaining indoors.

Only private vehicles were on the roads and that too in small numbers.

Shops in the busy commercial area of T. Nagar were closed.

The state government has declared three days holiday for educational institutions.

Jayalalithaa, one of India’s most charismatic political leaders, died after a bitter 74-day battle for life. She was 68. IANS