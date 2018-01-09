North Korea and South Korea to hold talks to ease military tensions

Seoul, South Korea: In a fresh development, the North Korea has agreed to send a delegation to next month’s Winter Olympics in South Korea and to hold talks with Seoul to ease military tensions.

“Delegates from the two nations met face to face on Tuesday for the first time in more than two years, at the border village of Panmunjom — known as “truce village” — in the Korean peninsula’s heavily fortified demilitarized zone,” reported CNN.

A joint statement issued after the delegation meeting said that North Korea would send a high-level delegation comprising athletes, a cheering squad, an art troupe, a visitors’ group, a Taekwondo demonstration team and a press corps.

The two countries also announced military talks “to ease the current military tensions between the two countries,”