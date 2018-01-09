North Korea and South Korea to hold talks to ease military tensions

January 9, 2018 | By :

Seoul, South Korea: In a fresh development, the North Korea has agreed to send a delegation to next month’s Winter Olympics in South Korea and to hold talks with Seoul to ease military tensions.

“Delegates from the two nations met face to face on Tuesday for the first time in more than two years, at the border village of Panmunjom — known as “truce village” — in the Korean peninsula’s heavily fortified demilitarized zone,” reported CNN.

A joint statement issued after the delegation meeting said that North Korea would send a high-level delegation comprising athletes, a cheering squad, an art troupe, a visitors’ group, a Taekwondo demonstration team and a press corps.

The two countries also announced military talks “to ease the current military tensions between the two countries,”

Tags: , ,
Related News
South Korean president meets North Korean delegation
7 tips to meet success in a meeting
Here’s Hyon Song-Wol, Kim Jong Un’s ‘girlfriend’: Read here what happened when she arrived in Seoul
Winter Olympics: North and South Koreas to march under unified flag
Days after Hawaii missile alert error; Japan broadcaster issues false alarm about North Korea’s missile 
Suspend US-South Korea military drills: North Korea
Top