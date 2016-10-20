North Korea fails to launch missile : US ,South Korea spokesman

Pyongyang,Oct20:North Korea fired a missile Thursday morning that appears to have failed, according to the US and South Korea.

The US Strategic command said it detected the missile, which may have been a Musudan intermediate-range projectile, at 6:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, or around 6:30 a.m. Pyongyang time Thursday.

The South Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the launch took place near Banghyon Airport in Kusong City.

“Our military strongly condemns North Korea for continuously conducting illegal provocative acts and are thoroughly prepared for any possibility of additional provocation,” the statement said.

It came just four days after US Strategic Command detected another North Korean missile test in the northwestern city of Kusong.