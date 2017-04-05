North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of US-China summit

Seoul, April 05: Nuclear-armed North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday morning, a new provocation by Pyongyang ahead of talks between United States president Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

South Korea’s defence ministry said the missile had flown some 60 kilometres.

The test elicited a terse response from the US State Department, unlike the standard diplomatic condemnations that usually follow Pyongyang’s missile tests.

“North Korea launched yet another intermediate range ballistic missile. The United States has spoken enough about North Korea. We have no further comment,” US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in the statement.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe condemned the launch and said the country’s National Security Council would meet on the issue.