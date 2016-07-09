North Korea ‘fires ballistic missile’

North Korea has fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile, the South Korean military has announced, according to the local Yonhap news agency.

The missile was fired from waters southeast of the coastal port city of Sinpo, South Hamgyong Province, at about 11:30 am Seoul time (0230 GMT), Yonhap reported citing South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In late April North Korea already boasted about a submarine-launched ballistic missile test, calling the launch a “great success” that provided “one more means for powerful nuclear attack”.