North Korea ‘fires ballistic missile’

July 9, 2016 | By :

North Korea has fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile, the South Korean military has announced, according to the local Yonhap news agency.

The missile was fired from waters southeast of the coastal port city of Sinpo, South Hamgyong Province, at about 11:30 am Seoul time (0230 GMT), Yonhap reported citing South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In late April North Korea already boasted about a submarine-launched ballistic missile test, calling the launch a “great success” that provided “one more means for powerful nuclear attack”.

Tags: ,
Related News
South Korean president meets North Korean delegation
Here’s Hyon Song-Wol, Kim Jong Un’s ‘girlfriend’: Read here what happened when she arrived in Seoul
Winter Olympics: North and South Koreas to march under unified flag
Days after Hawaii missile alert error; Japan broadcaster issues false alarm about North Korea’s missile 
Suspend US-South Korea military drills: North Korea
South Korea proposes joint march, hockey team with North Korea at Olympics
Top