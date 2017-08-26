North Korea fires three projectiles into Sea of Japan – Did not threaten US, Guam

Washington/ USA, August 26: Three short-range ballistic missiles has been fired by North Korea from its Kangwon province. It flew for about 250km (150 miles).

The first and third missiles ‘failed in flight’ and the second missile launch ‘appears to have blown up almost immediately,’ reported CNN, citing the US Pacific Command spokesperson Cmdr. David Benham. These projectiles fired did not threaten the US or Guam.

The launch came five days post the U.S. and South Korean forces began annual military exercises which are mainly largely computer-simulated ones. North Korea purports these military exercises as a rehearsal for an invasion, reports said.

North Korea has conducted a series of ballistic missile tests this year, increasing tensions with the United States, South Korea and Japan. In July, it launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which North Korea claims could reach ‘anywhere in the world.’

The ICBM had the potential to reach the lower 48 states of the United States, prompting President Trump to threaten to rain down ‘fire and fury’ on the North if the country did not stand down. Earlier on August 5 the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution imposing new sanctions against the rogue nation. North Korea had refrained from missile launching and other provocative acts since then.

