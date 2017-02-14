North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un’s half brother poisoned by needles at Malaysia airport

Kuala Lumpur, Feb14:Kim Jong-nam, half brother North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, of has reportedly been killed at an airport in Malaysia by North Korean agents wielding “poison needles.”

Yonhap news said Kim Jong-nam, who is believed to be in his 40s, was killed on Monday morning in Kuala Lumpur.

Quoting government sources, other media reports claim Mr Kim died after being jabbed by a poisoned needle by two women in the city’s airport.