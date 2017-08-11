North Korean missiles could reach United States territory Guam in 14 minutes: US

Washington/ U.S, August 11: Jenna Gaminde, the island’s Homeland Security Spokeswoman declared that if North Korea would bombard missiles on Guam, it would take about approximately 14 minutes for the rockets to reach the United States territory.

Jenna Gaminde addressed the press and briefing on Thursday that the city would be instantly notified by the 15 All-Hazards Alert warning System sirens, which is situated in the low-lying areas throughout the island, said the Pacific Daily News.

Jenny Gaminde commented that after North Korea declared on Thursday that the nation would have an accurate plan for the missile strike near Guam, where around 7,000 United State troops are stationed, utilizing 4 intermediate-range ballistic rockets.

The plan would aim at sending 12 rockets to Japan to clash in the waters at about 30 miles from Guam, that is about 2,100 miles on the east side of the Korean peninsula.

Jenny Gaminde added that “Our office would get notification from the military and would use all forms of mass communication to get the message out to the public. the local media, village mayors and the social media would utilize the circulated information. If you hear the sirens, then tune into local media that is radio, print, television for more instructions.”