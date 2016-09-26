Northern Ireland’s Rory Mcllroy won the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup

Atlanta (Georgia), Sep 26 : Northern Ireland’s Rory Mcllroy won the Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club here with a total of 12-under 268 following a play-off with Americans Kevin Chappell and Ryan Moore.

McIlroy, Chappell and Moore finished the four rounds with 268 total on Sunday. So they had to face a play-off on the par-five 18th hole where Chappell was the first to be eliminated as he played five strokes, while McIlroy and Moore each had four, reports Xinhua.

They both finished in five strokes in the next effort, then with three hits each, until at the fourth play-off hole, McIlroy beat his opponent with three shots against four.

American Dustin Johnson, the leader of the first three days of the tournament, did not have a good final day with 73.