Norwegian consulate, NBAI host seminar on preventing sexual harassment, gender sensitisation

Mumabi, Nov 7 (IANS) For the first time, the Norwegian consulate here conducted a seminar on the country’s HR practices & their contemporary culture in relation to sexual harassment at workplace and raising awareness of gender equality concerns.

The seminar was addressed by the heads of Norwegian companies like Thor Erik Harestad (President Kongsberg Maritime), Yuvraj Labde (Deputy Manager – HR – The Jotun Group), Ajay Raghavan (Partner & Head labour & employment, Trilegal) and Ila Arun (Promoter of Norwegian Culture in India, popular Indian Actress, TV personality , Singer and Director of the IBSEN Festival).

Deputy Consul General Tor Dahlstorm welcomed the guests, which was followed by a session on The Protection of Women against Sexual Harassment & Gender Sensitisation at Workplace with a Norwegian Perspective by the chief guest, Yvonne Fosser, Global HR head of Innovation Norway.

“This seminar gives me a platform to share my personal experiences and inspirational stories to deal with difficult situations and also look forward to learn from others,” she added.

Ila Arun said: “I thank the Norwegian consulate for giving me the opportunity to talk about the Women’s voices & contemporary issues as penned down in a Doll’s House by (Norwegian playwright) Henrik Ibsen.”

Raghvan spoke on the legal procedures of India’s act against sexual harassment which was enforced from 2013.

–IANS

vm