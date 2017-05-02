Norwegian investor Kjell Inge Roekke plans to return wealth to build sea cleaning ship for WWF

May 2, 2017 | By :
Norwegian investor Kjell Inge Roekke plans to return wealth t build sea cleaning ship for WWF

OSLO, May2: Norwegian investor Kjell Inge Roekke plans to make large donations from his estimated $2 billion wealth, starting with the construction and operation of a ship for research on ocean conditions and clean-up, he told daily Aftenposten on Tuesday.

The vessel, which will operate in partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature’s Norwegian unit, will have a crew of 30 and will offer space for up to 60 scientific staff.

“I’ll give back to society the lion’s share of what I’ve earned. This ship is a part of that,” Roekke (58) said.

He did not reveal the cost of the vessel or say which donations he would make, Aftenposten added.

The self-made billionaire is the majority shareholder of holding company Aker ASA, which in turn controls oil firm Aker BP and oil industry suppliers Aker Solutions and Kvaerner, among others.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Related News
1% richest Indians acquired 73% of wealth last year: Survey
Last day to file income tax returns: 10 mistakes to avoid while filing return
World’s lightest satellite weighing a mere 64 grams, called Kalamsat to be recovered from sea by NASA
Woman from Jalandhar, Punjab who was allegedly sold and tortured in Saudi Arabia to return to India
North Korea fires 4 ballistic missiles into sea of Japan
Eight billionaires have riches equivalent to the wealth of half the world,Oxfam research
Top