Nose wheel of private aircraft burst while landing at Chennai airport, no injury

July 7, 2016 | By :

Chennai, Jul 7 : Three passengers and the crew members of  a private aircraft had providential escape on Thursday when the nose wheel of the carrier burst while landing at Chennai Airport, reports said.

No passenger was injured in the incident.

The aircraft had flown in from Bengaluru.

After landing, it was  towed to a safe area and the runway was cleared.

The incident caused  delay in landing of six incoming flights.

Tags: ,
Related News
Salary hike for Tamilnadu legislators; DMK will not accept it unless transport workers demands are met 
Jayalilathaa’s RK Nagar Constituency to elect new MLA on December 21, results on December 24
6 hours of continues rain interrupts normal life in Chennai: Colleges, schools remain closed 
Heavy rain strikes south Chennai, water logging in some areas, likely to flood if rain prolongs
Swachh Bharat Mission: 3 years pass by, still some parts of the nation struggle to breath fresh air, pathetic at Chennai’s IT hub
Heart from Mumbai saves life of Lebanon businessman in Chennai
Top