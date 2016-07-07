Nose wheel of private aircraft burst while landing at Chennai airport, no injury
Chennai, Jul 7 : Three passengers and the crew members of a private aircraft had providential escape on Thursday when the nose wheel of the carrier burst while landing at Chennai Airport, reports said.
No passenger was injured in the incident.
The aircraft had flown in from Bengaluru.
After landing, it was towed to a safe area and the runway was cleared.
The incident caused delay in landing of six incoming flights.
