Not against Ram Temple but SC shall give final verdict.

New Delhi, March 21: The Muslim clerics on Tuesday said they are not against the building of the Ram Temple but added the apex court should give a final verdict on the matter. They said it after the Supreme Court explained the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as a “sensitive” and “sentimental” concern and recommended that it would be best if the controversial issue is resolved amicably.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali told ANI in Lucknow that a conclusive statement on the matter will be made only after consultations with the senior clerics.

“Whatever suggestion the Supreme Court gave we respect that. We were never against the construction of the ram temple. But the Ayodhya issue is a very sensitive issue. We will discuss it with senior clerics, our community then only make an ultimate statement. In the past, we had sat for discussions but due to undue intervention by political factions, no solution could be obtained. Hence the Supreme Court should give a final verdict,” he added.

Sounding alike sentiments, another Muslim cleric Umer Ilyasi said it will be in the best interest of everyone if the matter is resolved keeping the viewpoint of both Hindus and Muslims in mind.

“This issue has been indeterminate in the Supreme Court for a very long time. Now it is better to solve the problem mutually so that both the sides are happy and in the interest of both the sides,” he added.

The apex court today said that fresh attempts must be made by all parties to end the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid conflict through negotiated settlement. The court said it would step in only if the matter can’t be settled through talks.

The top court’s suggestion comes after BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy sought an instant hearing on the Ayodhya dispute.

The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India J.S Khehar said judicial orders can bind parties but such sensitive affairs are best settled through negotiations.

The matter has been pending since 2010, when the Supreme Court had put a freeze on a judgment by the Allahabad High Court. (ANI)