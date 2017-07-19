Not allowing Mayawati to speak in Rajya Sabha is unjust: JD(U)

New Delhi, July 19: Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) leader Sharad Yadav on Wednesday said that the Centre not allowing Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati to speak in the Assembly is highly atrocious and unjust.

“Dalit movements are increasing day by day in the country. The Centre not allowing Mayawati to speak in the Assembly is highly atrocious and unjust. She has always worked and raised the issues of Dalits,” he told ANI.

Mayawati yesterday resigned as Rajya Sabha MP as she was not allowed to speak on Dalits and other weaker sections being targetted in Uttar Pradesh. “I was not allowed to speak on problems being faced by the Dalits, backward classes, weaker sections including farmers and labourers in Uttar Pradesh. Since I was not allowed

Since I was not allowed to the ruling party to raise these issues so, I have decided to resign from Rajya Sabha,” she told media. She had raised the Saharanpur violence and criticised the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for handling the matter poorly. (ANI)