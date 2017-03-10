Not being Communist nation, how Communists were used to destroy India

Svetlana on Indian communist Brajesh Singh Indian tradition, a barrier to Communism Revelation of Yuri Bezmenov, says how Indian intellects are used to destroy India Never be a tool to anyone, proud Indian New Delhi, March 10: How a communist society is built? In simple words, when all the private property is dissolved, the community itself holds all the process of production, distribution and consumption and manages all resources of the economy, you could claim created a communist society.

Being more precise, a communist society is a society which is classless, caste/religion-less and government-less”. It is more or less evident that such an ideal state is difficult to achieve. Moreover, it is incomprehensible to the common man’s intellect. It can also be defined as an extreme radical version of Socialism which aims at a quick transformation, that too in its extreme level.That, obviously, is not possible without great upheavals mostly achieved through bloody and violent means.

Such a state of an extreme, immediate transformation, could be attained only through certain violent means and severe bloodshed. Mao Tse-tung’s order to shoot to death 20 lakh landlords after establishing the People’s Republic of China could be cited as the best example.

Svetlana on Indian communist Brajesh Singh

Remembering an old story, Joseph Vissarionovich Stalin’ s daughter Svetlana Iosifovna Stalina had married Indian communist Brajesh Singh. When Brajesh Singh died in 1966, Svetlana had come to India to bury his ashes. The then Soviet Union Prime Minister Alexei Kosygin had tried to discourage her from going to India. She was even told that she is taking a grave risk by going to India which belongs to orthodox Hindus. Moreover, Indians are in the practice of burning wives along with their dead husbands (Sati), she was told. She wrote in her autobiography, “To Singh, communism was an ideal of brotherhood. From Brajesh Singh’s very first word, one could easily conclude that no matter how great the cause, he would never kill, not just a human being but even a fly.”

When it is observed more cynically, we could see that Indian leaders always considered the path of shortest risk. They were extremely afraid of both capitalism and communism. Moreover, they never want to make up their mind. They just found balancing in the middle, between communism and capitalism. More clearly, between the Soviet Union and the United States, which is more comfortable. They found a decorative name to call this indecision. It is called “Mixed economy” or otherwise a “Confused economy”.

Indian tradition, a barrier to Communism

In the history of India, the tradition of violence has always been over-shadowed by the culture of union, assimilation and tolerance. This became a major barrier for the establishment of communist ideology. Notwithstanding millions of oppressed people, it did not happen. Gandhiji’s adoption of non-violence may have turned the tide forceful against communism’s success.

Revelation of Yuri Bezmenov, says how Indian intellects are used to destroy India

Yuri Bezmenov, former KGB agent had exposed how the Soviet Union used the so-called Indian intellectuals to destroy India from within. He has explained how the poison of communism was introduced in Indian people, who could destroy our cultural value from inside. Further, he continues with explaining the role he played for the Soviet Union. He was put to monitor Indian professors and teachers, those who were inspired by communist principles. Later they were invited to Russia and were brainwashed into destroying our country. However, the Soviet Union has implemented a well-organised strategy to convince the whole nation into their beliefs and in using these nations for their gains.

This was an intelligent plan by the Soviet agents. Their targets, teachers has the power to influence their students’ young minds. They were assumed to have adopted a little grave and stimulating guidance which could obviously lead them to accept communism and promoting the ideas which Soviet wanted to.

Bezmenov was instructed to slowly but surely establish the Soviet sphere of influence in India. A secret directive of the Central Committee has opened a new secret department in all embassies of the Soviet Union across the world, in the same year. It was titled as the “Research and Counter-Propaganda Group.” Bezmenov was made the deputy chief of that department, which collected data from Indian sources, concerning most every influential or politically important citizen from India.

Those who supported the Soviets Union’s policy were promoted to higher positions of power. While those who declined to participate with Soviet plans later became the victims of character assassination.

Bezmenov said that he was directed not to waste time with idealistic leftists. This was because they would become disillusioned and adversarial when they realise the actual face of Soviet Communism. Surprisingly, he realised that many such people were listed for execution once the Soviets achieved control. Alternatively, Bezmenov was prompted to recruit persons in large circulation, established conservative media, rich filmmakers, scholars in academic circles, and cynical, ego-centric people who lacked moral policies.

Being fed up with seeing such insidious and ruthless atrocities of the Soviet system Bezmenov began to plan carefully to leave the system.

Never be a tool to anyone, proud Indian

The dominating power of Congress in the independence movement guaranteed that no other organisation was able to materialise its ideas better. India is still remaining a non-Communist nation because Congress had always remained to be a dictatorship in India. It halted the evolution and development of other revolutionary outfits, which could take India to another direction.