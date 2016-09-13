Not blindly believe messages being circulated on WhatsApp and social media : Bengaluru Police

Bengaluru, Sep 13: With Bengaluru on the boil , the city’s police has urged residents to not blindly believe messages being circulated on WhatsApp and social media.

Instead, the police have urged them to dial 100 if they have any questions or want to verify if a piece of news is true or not.

Residents can also tweet at the city police Twitter account, at -@BlrCityPolice, or reach police on WhatsApp on 9480801000.

As many as 15,000 police personnel including civil, CAR, traffic, KSRP, RAF and CRPF personnel have been deployed across over the city.

In addition, curfew has been imposed in 16 police stations of the city.