We do not cast actors for ‘Particular Nationality’ ; Says Sidharth Malhotra

New Delhi, Sep 30: For Sidharth Malhotra, condemning the Uri attack by Pakistani actors may or may not give any difference because they are not cast in Bollywood movies because of their nationality.

According to Pinkvilla, the 31-year-old actor, who most recently shared the screen with Pakistani actor and singer Fawad Khan, hopped in to defend his fellow actor regarding issues of the Pakistani actor getting banned by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for failing to condemn Uri.

On September 18, four heavily armed terrorists attacked the base camp of the Indian Army near the town of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir claiming the lives of 19 Indian soldiers.

Speaking on the issue the ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ star said, “I feel that creativity or artists or any kind of creative field, be it movie, has no connections with what happens politically in different countries.”

“I don’t personally feel it’s going to make difference to our situations,” the actor added.

Also terming the actors as “soft targets” and so a reason to bring this issue up, Sidharth also expressed sadness over the situation saying, “It’s sad because I’ve worked with Fawad and we didn’t cast somebody because of their nationality.”

“We cast them as an individual and as performers, and there are so many other technicians who come from all around the world, in India, to work. Not only actors, there are cameramen, there are artists, and there are makeup artists and people… So the world is becoming smaller and smaller and you can’t say yes or no to one particular nationality,” the actor admitted.