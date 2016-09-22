Not choosy about acting in Bollywood films: Prabhudheva

Mumbai, Sep 22 : Multi-faceted artist Prabhudheva says he is not intentionally picky about acting in Hindi films but wants to do good movies.

While he has directed quite a few Hindi films, like “Wanted”, “Rowdy Rathore” and “Singh is Bliing”, Prabhudheva’s acting appearances have been less, restricted to “ABCD” franchise.

On the other hand, he has acted in many South Indian movies right from the early ’90s.

When asked if he is choosy about Hindi films, Prabhudheva told PTI, “Nothing like that. I won’t say I am choosy but I want to do good films. That’s my only focus. And good films are coming to me. So as of now I am happy about it.”

The 43-year-old “Action Jackson” helmer wears many hats, that of a dancer, choreographer, actor and recently, even a producer.

But Prabhudheva says he just considers himself to be a part of the film industry first.

“When people say I am a good actor, I don’t know whether to believe it. I just say, ‘Thank you’. I have acted in many movies in South. In the back of my mind, everything is there, that I am a dancer, then director, then actor. But I consider myself a part of the film industry first.”

Prabhudheva is currently gearing up for his upcoming Hindi film “Tutak Tutak Tutiya”. The film also stars Sonu Sood and actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

The actor said he agreed to do the film as he found the genre of horror-comedy fascinating.

“The script was exciting and the genre is very good. I wanted to do this genre of horror comedy. In fact I also wanted to direct something like this. It is a very new genre here for our audience.”

Prabhudheva says while he is excited and nervous how the film will be received, he is never bothered by criticism beyond a certain extent.

“It (criticism) has become a part of our job. It will affect but it goes. Somebody comes and tells ‘you were bad’, because we are not a Buddha, you do feel bad and then ok, you move on.”

Directed by AL Vijay, the film is scheduled to release on October 7 across three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.