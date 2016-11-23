Not Common Man Only; Kasturba Manipal hospital rejects Old Notes from Minister Sadananda Gowda

Mangalore, Nov 23: Union Minister Sadananda Gowda witnessed firsthand the trials of his government’s notes ban as a hospital in Karnataka refused to accept old notes for the release of his brother’s body.

Mr Gowda’s brother Bhaskar Gowda died on Tuesday at the Kasturba Manipal hospital in Mangaluru, 10 days after he was brought in with severe jaundice.

When the minister arrived with his family and friends to take the body, the hospital asked him to pay dues of Rs. 60,000 first. When he handed the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes that were banned on November 8, the hospital refused to accept them.

The minister reminded the officials that hospitals are bound to accept banned notes till November 24, but they refused to budge.

Mr Gowda finally made the payment by cheque and also extracted the hospital’s written refusal to accept outlawed notes in writing.

The upset minister has said that an inquiry will be ordered.

“If hospitals don’t accept old notes, then I can understand how much patients will suffer. I will decide what action to take, based on their written refusal to accept the banned notes from me,” Mr Gowda, the Minister for Programme Implementation, told reporters.

PM Modi said the ban on the two highest currency notes would help check tax evasion and terror funding, and appealed to people to bear with hardships for a few more days.