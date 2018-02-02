Not enough seals for Polar Bears to survive

New Delhi, February 02: Polar Bears, one of the most brawny predators in the world, are struggling to survive as the seal population in the Arctic regions continues to dwindle.

The survival of Polar Bears is already at stake due to the global warming and worsening weather conditions at the Pole. Polar bears, also known as the largest land predators in the world, are now listed under the ‘vulnerable animals’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The Polar bears are facing a fast-paced decline as they are unable to find enough seals to eat, under the harsh weather conditions.

The situation is expected to worsen as the global warming continues to affect the body metabolism of the furry animals.

The Poles are warming twice as fast as the rest of the planet, causing the ice to melt sooner. The bears are forced to travel long distances in order catch their meal due to the melting of ice caps.