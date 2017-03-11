Not Expressway, may be Uttar Pradesh wanted bullet trains: Akhilesh

Lucknow, March 11: Akhilesh Yadav, the outgoing Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh addressed a press conference. This is what he said.

” Results of Uttar Pradesh elections are in. We are happy to accept it. We accept the verdict of the people. I thank all the people of Uttar Pradesh who gave me five years to prove myself. I also want to thank party workers. We have worked hard for Uttar Pradesh’s progress, but I am sure the next govt will do a better job.

“Alliance with Congress will continue. We made the right decision by allying with the Congress.

“We waived off Rs 1600 cr farmer loans. We want to see if the money collected after demonetization goes to the poor.

“Samjhane se vote nahin milta hai, behekane se milta hai. Ho sakta hai logon ko Expressway na pasand aaya ho aur Bullet Train ke liye vote diya ho. At times poor don’t know what they want. At times misleading campaigns get votes. People came to my rallies in huge numbers. Did they just come and take pictures? (Laughs)

“I will first assess the reasons for the defeat and then take responsibility. “