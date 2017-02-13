Not forced to do anything, says AIADMK MLAs at resort.

The police affidavit, filed at noon, states that there are no complaints from the 119 AIADMK MLAs staying at the resort. Responding to the affidavit, the Madras High Court has observed that it cannot intervene if the MLAs are at the resort of there of their own free will.

The affidavit is bound to come as a blow to the Panneerselvam camp, which has been alleging that the Sasikala camp has detained MLAs. The OPS camp has also alleged that the MLAs are being tortured at the resort in order to ensure that they do not switch sides.

However, the Sasikala camp has rubbished the allegations as baseless and asserted that the MLAs are at the resort of their free will.