Not getting timely leave main reason for suicides among Indian soldiers

February 5, 2018 | By :
Indian Army

New Delhi: Jan 5: Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR) has completed research projects that focused on identifying factors causing suicides among troops deployed in Field and Peace areas. DIPR has found in its studies that not getting timely leave was one of the stress factors triggering suicidal behaviour.

However, posting in difficult areas has not been highlighted as a factor triggering suicide in the study.

Through these studies, DIPR has given certain recommendation to deal with stress and suicidal behaviour.

These recommendation include: rationalizing grant of Leave, counselling at the time of leave, decrease workload, reduction in tenure of deployment, increase in pay and allowances, improvement in living conditions, building better interpersonal relations between the officers and men, training programmes in stress management and psychological counselling, enhancing basic and recreation activities and redress of grievances.

Union Minister of State for Defence Dr. Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to Motilal Vorain Rajya Sabha today said various steps have been taken by the Armed Forces to create healthy  and appropriate environment for their Officers and Other Ranks.

Some of these steps taken are:

Provision of better quality of facilities such as clothing, food, married accommodation, travel facilities, schooling, recreation etc. and periodic welfare meeting.
Conduct of yoga and meditation as a tool for stress management.
Training and deployment of psychological counsellors.
Institutionalization of projects ‘MILAP’ and ‘SAHYOG’ by Army in Northern & Eastern Command to reduce stress among troops.
A ‘MansikSahayata Helpline’ have been established by Army & Air Force to take professional counselling.
Mental Health Awareness is provided during pre-induction training.
Formation of Military Psychiatry Treatment Centre at INHSAsvini and establishment of Mental Health Centres in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, Kochi, Port Blair, Goa and Karwar.

