Not in favour of giving night shifts to women, Karnataka Govt.

Bengaluru/Karnataka, March 28: As a major step towards ensuring the safety of women employees, the State Legislature of a joint house committee has suggested that Information Technology (IT) and Bio-Technology companies in Bengaluru shall avoid putting women for night shifts.

Congress MLA NA Harris has headed the legislative committee. The committee opined that they are not in favour of women being of assigned the night shifts. Instead, the committee recommended men for night shifts.

“Companies should make efforts to assign women in the morning or afternoon shifts, the Committee said.

This progress was initiated after the committee has visited Infosys and Biocon. They also held a discussion with the management, employees and other officials of these firms.

The committee led by MLA NA Harris also said that modifications are recommended to many existing laws to ensure that the accused involved in heinous offences should not go scot-free.