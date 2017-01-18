Not only Liquor Shops, Bihar decides to shut down liquor units too

January 18, 2017 | By :

Patna, Jan 18: Almost a year after imposing prohibition in Bihar, the state government has decided to shut down liquor factories, too, reported Satyavrat Mishra in Business Standard.

The state government on Saturday ordered that the licences of beer and extra-neutral alcohol units and Indian-made foreign-liquor bottling plants will not be renewed in the next financial year.

As a result of this decision, three beer manufacturing units, 12 bottling plants, and six ENA-making establishments will have to close the shutters before March 31.

“Six ethanol units would continue to function,” an official said, adding if the units whose licences would not be renewed, wish to make non-alcoholic products, that would be permitted.

Last year, the state government had imposed prohibition, which made sale, purchase, transportation, storing and/or consumption of liquor a non-bailable crime. The punishment begins from 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and goes up to life sentence.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Man violates liquor law in Bihar: Sentenced to 10 yrs jail
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s convoy attacked, security personnel injured
Now, women can purchase alcohol in Sri Lanka: Government lifts ban on alcohol sales to women
Senior citizen subjugated for entering village head’s house without knocking: Do authorities still encourage feudalism in India?
On Next Diwali, Ram Temple in Ayodhya is ready to receive devotees: Asserts Subramanian Swamy
Ban on liquor consumption at public places in Goa, liquor shops to be in trouble if people drink in open area: Goa CM
Top