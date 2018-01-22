Not only hug world leaders, hug India’s farmers and soldiers too: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

New Delhi, January 22: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not only hug world leaders, but also India’s farmers and soldiers.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress chief questioned the Prime Minister’s desire to only embrace important people and not commoners.

On Sunday, the Congress mocked Prime Minister Modi by posting a video on Twitter, with a tagline ‘hugplomacy’, after he received his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at an airport here.

In the video, the Congress ridiculed Prime Minister Modi’s ways of hugging with several world leaders by describing them with comic tags along with gifs.

The Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu was accompanied by his wife Sara and a 130-member delegation from various sectors, including cyber, agriculture and defense to India last week.

