Not Only Sitaram Yechury, Public also wants RBI data on amount of old currency deposited

New Delhi, March 25: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) today attacked the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for not making public the data on the amount of old currency deposited in banks post note ban.

Taking to Twitter, Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary Sitaram Yechury asked whether the Narendra Modi government is “that incompetent” that it is yet to come out with the numbers.

“Why don’t we have the data on a number of old currency notes deposited even now? Is the Narendra Modi government that incompetent? Or complicit?” he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on November 8 last year announced the demonisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes.

The government had set a deadline of December 30, 2016 to exchange the notes with banks.

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and those who could not deposit the invalidated high value notes because they were travelling abroad can deposit the old currencies with Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) until March 31 subject to verification.

Since the statement by the deputy governor Of Reserve Bank Of India on December 13, which said Rs 12.44 lakh crore of the old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes (‘invalid notes’) had been received by the Reserve Bank of India or in currency chests, the Reserve Bank has put out no figures on the deposits of invalid notes the public has made with banks or the value of such notes returned to the Reserve Bank Of India till yet.

Every public in the country carry the same doubts that the CPI-M General Secretary shared today.