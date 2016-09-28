Not opposing reforms by SC, only seeking clarifications justifies former President of BCCI Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, September 28: Former BCCI president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the cricket body is not opposing the reforms proposed by the Supreme Court, but only seeking clarifications.

Pawar said, “We are not saying no, we just need some clarification from them. If we have to call a (BCCI) AGM and make changes in the constitution, we have no objection, but simultaneously, our lawyer brought to our notice that according to the Supreme Court orders, it is not applicable to state associations and this needs to be clarified.”

The Justice Lodha Committee on Wednesday submitted its status report with the Supreme Court, accusing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of defying the apex court’s orders and stalling its proposed reforms.

In its report, the Supreme Court-appointed panel stated that the BCCI was not implementing its recommendations aimed at reforming the country’s cricket governing body.

Responding to the Lodha panel’s charge, the Supreme Court pulled up the BCCI, warning it to “fall in line” or face punitive action.

The Justice R M Lodha panel sought the removal of the BCCI top brass, including its president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke, for non-compliance of the apex court directions.

It said that the BCCI and its office bearers were not complying with directions and repeatedly issuing statements to undermine the authority of the court and the members of the Lodha panel, which had recommended structural reforms in BCCI.

The counsel appearing for the panel said BCCI is not replying to emails and other communications sent to them and repeatedly defying the orders of the court.

The bench headed by Chief Justice T S Thakur took note of the submissions and said these are serious allegations and BCCI has to follow the directions of the court.

“If the BCCI thinks that they are law unto themselves, then they are wrong. They have to comply with the directions of the court,” the bench also comprising Justice A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said.

“You (BCCI) are behaving like Lords. Fall in line otherwise we will make you fall in line,” the bench said, adding that, “BCCI is bringing the system to disrepute by not following the directions”.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar appearing for BCCI said that they have complied with most of the directions and would gradually comply with the rest.

To this the bench said, “Law needs not to be defied. We are not happy about the things going on. We anticipated this approach from the BCCI but this is not done. You will have to fall in line with the directions of the court.”

The Cricket Association of Bihar also approached the apex court and said that the review petition pending before the court should be taken up urgently.

They said the review petition filed by the BCCI is still in defects with the registry and they are not pursuing it to be taken up for hearing.

The bench has set October 6 as the next date for hearing of the matter.