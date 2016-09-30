We are not against the people of Pakistan : Filmmaker Shyam Benegal

New Delhi, Sep 30: Respected filmmaker Shyam Benegal weighs in on the ban on Pakistani artists working in India after the Uri attack.

Benegal said today, “We are not against the people of Pakistan, nor are the Pakistani people against the people of India. It is about the governments. Artists came cause they were called for some project, what’s their fault? Pakistan government has nothing to do with the individuals.”

Superstar Salman Khan also spoke about art over war saying maintaining peaceful relations between the two countries was important. In a recently held press conference, Salman said that the action taken towards terrorists is justified, however, Pakistani artists are not terrorists. “They (Pakistani actors) are artists, not terrorists. It’s the government who gives them permits and visas,” said Salman.

Speaking about India’s surgical strike conducted in Pakistan on Wednesday night, Salman said, “Terrorists na? Proper action tha.”

Earlier today, MNS activist, Amey Khopkar said, “If we find any Pakistani artist working here, we will beat them up. If anybody in India will work with Pakistani actors or artists, we will protest against them.” The MNS had called for a ban on Pakistani artists in the wake of the Uri attack.

The Mumbai-based Indian Motion Picture Producers Association on Friday even passed a resolution to ban Pakistani actors from the industry.

In retaliation, Pakistan has banned Bollywood films from being screened there.