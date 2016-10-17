Is this not Politicising ? Manohar Parrikar says RSS teaching was basic core for surgical strikes

New Delhi, Oct 17: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said the Indian Army was giving a befitting reply to ceasefire violations by Pakistan even as he hit out at those seeking proof of cross LoC surgical strikes.

“Violations are regularly taking place for the last five-six years, you can take out figures. But the only thing that has changed now is that we are giving effective reply,” he said.

To a question on security lapses, Parrikar said, “When you are doing things and if there are lapses in it, then mistakes should be rectified.” He was quoted saying by ANI: “Mahatma ke gaon se aane wale PM,Goa se Defence Min aur surgical strike, equation was different ,maybe RSS teaching was basic core. (Despite a PM coming from Mahatma’s land, and a defence minister from Goa with no history of a martial race we carried out surgical strikes. Maybe RSS teaching was basic core.)

He was quoted saying by Indian Express: “I wonder that a Prime Minister from land of Mahatma Gandhi and a defence minister from Goa and surgical strikes, the situation was quite… maybe the RSS teachings was there, but this was very different kind of combination.”

He also spoke about criticism against the government and said: “After 18 soldiers were martyred in Uri we had to face a lot of difficult situations. Till the 29th of September, the Prime Minister was targeted on the social media and in other media. Some share of the criticism was also directed towards me.”

Surgical strikes, he said, have increased the sensitivity among Indians regarding national security in a very effective way. “From the day of strike till today some politicians are seeking proof,” Parrikar said without taking any names. “When Indian Army says something we should believe it. It (Army) is world’s best, professional, brave and having a very high integrity. I do not feel that anybody will seek proof from them (Army) here in Ahmedabad,” Parrikar said. “Two good things have happened after the surgical strikes. First thing is except some politicians, every Indian is rising in unison and standing behind our brave soldiers.

And the second thing is we (Indians) have acquired sensitivity regarding national security in a very effective way,” he said at a function here of Nirma University, called ‘Know my Army’. Parrikar praised the university for organising such a programme and called upon youths to join the Army. Later, Parrikar while talking to reporters, said one thing is clear that his government is serious about national security.

On the illegal sneaking-in of people in Gujarat from border adjoining Pakistan, Parrikar said, “BSF is tightening security at the border. You also know that this is a difficult area where we cannot put up fences as it is a marshy area. But we will use technology and fill the gaps to ensure no unauthorised person enters our territory.”

With agency inputs