Not possible to hold Lok Sabha, assembly polls together: Delhi High Court

New Delhi, Nov 08: It is not possible to direct the Election Commission to simultaneously conduct general elections and assembly polls across the country and neither is it “feasible”, Delhi High Court said on Tuesday.

A bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal said this while dismissing a plea by a social worker to hold both Lok Sabha and state assemblies elections jointly at one go.

“How is it possible to direct Election Commission of India to conduct assembly elections (in states) along with the general election. Sorry, it is not a matter in which court’s intervention is needed. May be your idea is good but it is not feasible,” the court said.

The direction came on a PIL by Salek Chand Jain who had urged the court to direct the authorities concerned to conduct both Lok Sabha and state assemblies polls together in order to save crores of rupees of public money.

Jain, through his counsel Sugriva Dubey, told the court that till 1967, the general elections as well as state assembly polls were held together.

The plea had alleged that due to elections on different occasions, a huge amount of public money was spent.