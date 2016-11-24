Not postponing ‘S3: Yamudu’: Producer

Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) Producer Malkapuram Shivakumar has confirmed that the release of Suriya-starrer “S3: Yamudu”, the Telugu dubbed version of Tamil action “S3”, will not be postponed, contrary to some reports.

“We are releasing the film on December 16 along with the Tamil version. We have no plans of postponing it because we believe audience will watch any film if they find it good,” Shivakumar told IANS.

Rumour has it that the makers of Ram Charan’s “Dhruva”, which is slated for December 9, has requested the postponement of “S3: Yamudu”.

“We had announced our release date long back and we plan to stick to it,” he reiterated.

Directed by Hari, and co-starring Shruti Haasan and Anushka Shetty, the film is the third part in the aceSingam” franchise.

–IANS

