Not scared of anyone, I will succeed, tweets Sasikala

February 13, 2017 | By :

Chennai, Feb 13: No one can create any hurdles. I am not scared of anyone. I will succeed. #Chinnamma4CM Sasikala tweeted in her Twitter handle.
Meanwhile, M Thambidurai’s continuation as Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha is doubtful with 10 MPs of the AIADMK joining the O Pannerselvam group. Thambidurai is close to VK Sasikala and has been spreading stories against the BJP and especially PM Narendra Modi, blaming the party for the split in the AIADMK.

O Panneerselvam is still short of the requisite number of MLAs he needs to cross the halfway mark, but every day, MPs have been making a
beeline to his house.

Incidentally, the 10 MPs in the OPS group have informally decided to approach the Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to serve a notice on Thambidurai about their lack of confidence in him. This will be a tool for the BJP to arm twist Thambidurai and may pave the way for yet more political differences between the BJP and Sasikala.

