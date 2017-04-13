Not a single vote cast in Budgam!

Budgam
Srinagar, April 13: Re-polling at 38 polling stations in Budgam district in Srinagar parliamentary constituency began on Thursday, election officials said.

The Re-poll was ordered in 38 polling stations of Chadoora, Chrare-Sharief, Khansahib and Beerwah tehsils of Budgam district where violence had disrupted the process on Sunday.

Not a single vote has been cast in Budgam as yet. Repolling in 38 polling booths in Budgam. This is for the Lok Sabha seat from Srinagar.

Re-poll was ordered in 38 polling stations of Chadoora, Chrar-e-Sharief, Khansahib and Beerwah tehsils of Budgam district where violence had disrupted the process on Sunday. Voting process started at 7 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m.
Image: Protesters hurl large wooden logs towards police personnel after clashes erupted over the killing of a youth in Narbal, Srinagar on Saturday.

Former chief minister and opposition National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah has challenged ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ) candidate, Nazir Ahmad Khan in the Srinagar-Budgam constituency.

Counting of votes will be held on Saturday and the result would be known the same day.

