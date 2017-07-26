Noted Gandhian and freedom fighter KE Mammen passes away.

Thiruvananthapuram, July 26: Noted Gandhian and freedom fighter K.E Mammen passed away on Wednesday. He had taken part in the Quit India movement and in the agitation against Sir C. P. Ramaswamy.

With the passing away of K E Mammen, the country has lost one of the few remaining freedom fighters who had a passionate longing for keeping Gandhian values alive. Irrespective of the fact that his breed of idealism was an anachronism these days, Mammen continued to fight for what he felt was just and genuine. His one man army crusades always caught the interest of the media, though not totally without the cynical criticism that his efforts were meant for keeping him alive in the media.

A person of rare qualities, Mammen tried to prove if the truth is with you, then you are the real majority even when you are outnumbered by opponents. Prominent persons who knew Mammen closely remember him as an idealist.

Poet Sugathakumari said Mammen was one of the very few freedom fighters remaining in the country who still carried Mahatma Gandhi in his heart. “Holding the picture of Gandhiji close to his bosom he stood in front of the Secretariat under the scorching sun like a ‘one man army’ to fight the powers that be. He was always a symbol of patriotism and sacrifice. In several struggles – against liquor, political violence or road blockades – the veteran freedom fighter joined forces with the agitators. And if there was no one to protest, he would initiate the fight. “The India they had

He was always a symbol of patriotism and sacrifice. In several struggles – against liquor, political violence or road blockades – the veteran freedom fighter joined forces with the agitators. And if there was no one to protest, he would initiate the fight. “The India they had

And if there was no one to protest, he would initiate the fight. “The India they had dreamt of is no more,” said Sugathakumari. “Leaders like Mammen have no place in this ‘developing’ India. There is space now only for corporates who have scant regard for Gandhian ideals.” She thanked NIMS Hospital Neeyattinkara and its MD Faizal Khan for providing shelter and treatment to Mammen for the past four years. “The great service they provided is one that the country owed to Mammen,” she said.