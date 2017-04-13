IT notice to Rajasthan tea seller who paid a dowry of Rs 1 crore at his daughters’ wedding

Jaipur, April13:A tea stall owner got the taxman’s notice after he allegedly paid a dowry of Rs 1 crore at his daughters’ wedding on April 5, held on the outskirts of the Rajasthan capital.

Leela Ram Gujjar, who owns a tea stall at Bhiwadi in Alwar district, married off six of his daughters at the ceremony and four of them were allegedly underage.

Law prohibits girls under 18 from getting married, while giving and taking dowry is a serious offence that attracts imprisonment of not less than five years.

The income tax department swung into action after a video got wide coverage on social media, purportedly showing the tea-seller counting bundles of cash in front of wedding guests in the Kotaputali area near Jaipur.

He was allegedly paying dowry to members of the bridegrooms’ family.

Gujjar has been asked to appear at income tax office in Jaipur, and explain how he amassed so much cash. He will have to produce documents to show the source of money.

After the video went viral, police and district administration officials launched an inquiry. But Gujjar could not be traced.

“Gujjar had printed the names of two of his daughters on the wedding card. They were adults. But we are investigating reports that he got his minor daughters married too. He is on the run,” sub-divisional magistrate Suresh Choudhary said.

The video is allegedly from the “vidai” ritual, when the bride bids farewell to her family.