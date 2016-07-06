Notion Ink Able 10 2-in-1 with Windows 10 launched for Rs 24,990

Bangalore July 6 Notion Ink, the Bangalore based manufacturer of Cain-series tablets has launched a new 2-in-1 tablet called Able 10. Priced at Rs 24,990, the 2-in-1 tablet is available exclusively via Snapdeal. One of the highlights of the tablet is that it is powered by Intel’s Cherry Trail processor, runs on Windows 10 OS and comes with a built-in SIM card slot for 3G connectivity on the go.

The new Cherry Trail processor is based on 14nm fabrication process, which Intel claims to bring improved performance over previous generation (Bay Trail) processors. The processor is designed for affordable Windows 10 tablets, 2-in-1s and compute sticks.

Notion Ink has also specially designed a sturdy and detachable keyboard with full aluminum design, and integrated trackpad that supports multi-touch gesture recognition. The company has also bundled productivity apps such as Word Mobile, PowerPoint Mobile, Excel Mobile and OneNote within the OS.

Notion Ink Able 10 specifications, features: The 2-in-1 tablet sports 10.1-inch IPS display running at a resolution of 1280×800. Under the hood, the Notion Ink Able 10 is powered by Intel’s Cherry Trail X5-Z8300 quad-core processor clocked at 1.33GHz (burst frequency up to 1.84GHz). It is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage, which can further be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card