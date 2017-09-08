Now, Army plans to open doors to women, recruits 874 women in Corps of Military Police

New Delhi, September 8: A day after first woman Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took charge, another transformational move took place to promote women in the armed forces has come into effect. An important decision has been taken to recruit 874 women in Corps of Military Police, with an intake of 52 per year.

Lieutenant General Ashwani Kumar, the Adjutant General of Army at an army briefing on Friday accepted the fact that amidst the increasing needs for investigation against gender specific allegations and crime, it was important that women should be introduced in Corps of Military Police.

According to reliable sources, the training for the women who would join the Corps of Military Police will be of 62 weeks, same as the male soldiers. This recruitment would mostly begin by 2018 as the approaches are being worked. In addition Lieutenant General Ashwani Kumar also briefed that two new state of the art centers are established in Bhopal and Guwahati, so that childless couple need not unduly wait for their turn. These centers are in addition to the existing ones at Delhi, Pune and Mumbai.